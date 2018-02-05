RUGBY TOWN: First defeat of 2018 as Worcester edge it

Stringer’s men beaten 1-0 after 100% start to the year

After winning all three games so far in 2018, Rugby Town were beaten 1-0 at home to promotion hopefuls Worcester City on Saturday.

Sam Beasley in midfield against Worcester on Saturday PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Valley drop a place in the MFL Premier Division to seventh, with Worcester now fourth.

The only goal of the game came not long after half time as Worcester edged a deserved win, with both sides having had several chances.

Rugby’s next opponents are second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting, who visit Butlin Road on Saturday.

MP Mark Pawsey presents James Dance with the man of the match award