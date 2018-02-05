Search

RUGBY TOWN: First defeat of 2018 as Worcester edge it

Resolute defence from Sean Castleton
Resolute defence from Sean Castleton

Stringer’s men beaten 1-0 after 100% start to the year

After winning all three games so far in 2018, Rugby Town were beaten 1-0 at home to promotion hopefuls Worcester City on Saturday.

Sam Beasley in midfield against Worcester on Saturday PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Sam Beasley in midfield against Worcester on Saturday PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Valley drop a place in the MFL Premier Division to seventh, with Worcester now fourth.

The only goal of the game came not long after half time as Worcester edged a deserved win, with both sides having had several chances.

Rugby’s next opponents are second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting, who visit Butlin Road on Saturday.

MP Mark Pawsey presents James Dance with the man of the match award

MP Mark Pawsey presents James Dance with the man of the match award

Josh Ruff at Butlin Road on Saturday

Josh Ruff at Butlin Road on Saturday