RUGBY TOWN: Four-goal Town tame the Wulfs

Pictures from Saturday’s win at AFC Wulfrunians

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Sean Castleton was back in the starting line-up

Midland Football League – Premier Division

AFC Wulfrunians 1 Rugby Town 4

Valley cruised to a comfortable victory at the Castlecroft Stadium last Saturday - brushing aside their hosts without the need to really step up into the high gears.

All four Town goals came within the opening hour of the game, with David Kolodynski’s double in the five minutes up to half-time paving the way for two more Rugby strikes after the interval.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas scored the third goal

There was a first start for teenager Sam Lockley up-front, whilst Sean Castleton replaced the suspended Brad Harris in the heart of the Rugby defence.

The visitors were on top from the off, and Stuart Hendrie had an early shout for a penalty turned away.

A Kolodynski effort then lacked power and was easily gathered by Wulfs’ keeper Joe Morris, before the hosts were gifted a rare opportunity when Castleton’s loose pass let in Nick Turton, but the striker’s touch let him down and Niall Cooper was quickly off his line to smother the ball.

Lockley had a decent effort saved by Morris, after Wiggins-Thomas had helped on a Jeff Woodward cross, and the influential Sam Belcher’s shot from the edge of area was also deflected away.

David Kolodynski dribbles through the box for his second goal

The breakthrough came on 40 minutes thanks to a low strike from Kolodynski, which Morris made a hash of at his near post.

Wiggins-Thomas headed wide, before Kolodynski scored again after Hendrie and Wiggins-Thomas had combined well to set him up for a composed finish.

Rugby’s third was on the board within ten minutes of the restart, with Hendrie again the provider by finding Wiggins-Thomas with a neat reverse pass and the receiver’s subsequent low strike found the bottom of the net.

Any outside hopes that the home side would be able to launch a second-half comeback were dispelled on 59 minutes when Woodward’s powerful low cross from the right hit a Wulfrunians’ defender before crossing the line to make it 4-0.

Jeff Woodward's powerful cross forced an own goal

Morris saved strikes from both Hendrie and Ruff, before Wulfrunians finally ended the game with a few chances of their own – with Turton putting one over from close range and Cooper denying Callum Parker when the substitute was through on goal.

Parker did manage to grab a consolation in stoppage-time though when he headed one past Cooper.