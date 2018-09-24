RUGBY TOWN: Four goals in nine minutes decide FA Cup tie

Valley outclassed by higher-league Hednesford

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Richard Blythe celebrates his equaliser

Rugby Town’s FA Cup run ended a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hednesford at Butlin Road on Saturday. The Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side outclassed the home team, whose goal came from Richard Blythe in the 25th minute, levelling just two minutes after the visitors had taken the lead and they quickly added two more.

Although Valley did create further chances, Hednesford maintained their dominance and progress to the next round.

Rugby are in UCL League Cup action tomorrow evening (Tuesday 25th) when Leicester Nirvana are the visitors for a 7.45pm kick-off. The Butlin Road side will be looking to avenge their 2-0 away defeat in the league in the opening week of the season in August.

Simeon Tulloch started upfront

Justin Marsden in an aeriel battle

Charlie Evans

Jamal Adams