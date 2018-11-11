RUGBY TOWN: Four more goals in victory over Sleaford

Pictures by Martin Pulley

Rugby Town netted another four goals to beat mid-table Sleaford Town 4-0 at Butlin Road on Saturday. They've now scored four goals in each of their last five victories.

Charlie Evans cuts in from the wing

Danico Johnson put Valley ahead within five minutes, with Lewis Rankin adding the next nearing the half-hour mark. Richard Blythe made it 3-0 in this comfortable win, which lifts Rugby into second in the UCL Premier Division and Fazel Koriya came off the bench for the last in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Daventry still head the table on 37 points from 14 games, with Rugby on 28 from 12 games and next weekend's hosts Pinchbeck on 26, also with two games in hand over the leaders, setting up a thrilling tie between the two.

Danico Johnson scored the first goal

Scorer Lewis Rankin vaults the Sleaford keeper Pictures by Martin Pulley

Richard Blythe scored the third goal on Saturday

Stefan Blake battles in midfield in Rugby Town's 4-0 win

Charlie Evans, flattened by the defence