RUGBY TOWN: Four more goals in victory over Sleaford

Pictures by Martin Pulley
Rugby Town netted another four goals to beat mid-table Sleaford Town 4-0 at Butlin Road on Saturday. They've now scored four goals in each of their last five victories.
Danico Johnson put Valley ahead within five minutes, with Lewis Rankin adding the next nearing the half-hour mark. Richard Blythe made it 3-0 in this comfortable win, which lifts Rugby into second in the UCL Premier Division and Fazel Koriya came off the bench for the last in stoppage time from the penalty spot.
Daventry still head the table on 37 points from 14 games, with Rugby on 28 from 12 games and next weekend's hosts Pinchbeck on 26, also with two games in hand over the leaders, setting up a thrilling tie between the two.