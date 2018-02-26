RUGBY TOWN: Fourth defeat in a row for Rugby Town

Valley beaten 2-1 at Highgate United

It was a game to forget for Rugby Town fans who travelled to fifth-placed Highgate United on Saturday and saw their team go down 2-1.

Rugby’s goal came from a Sam Belcher penalty, as they slipped to their fourth defeat on the trot after starting the new year with three victories.

Valley are now eighth in the the MFL Premier division and their next opponents, weather permitting, will be 11th-placed Coventry United on Wednesday evening, also away from home, followed by a trip to Stourport Swifts, in 16th spot, on Saturday.