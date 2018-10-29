RUGBY TOWN: Fourth Johnson hat-trick in win over Wellingborough Whitworth

Five home league wins out of five now

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Trey Brathwaite back with the Valley

A cold, wet, miserable afternoon at Butlin Road was brightened by a Danico Johnson hat-trick which helped Rugby Town to a 4-1 win over Wellingborough Whitworth.

Johnson put Rugby ahead in the seventh minute, but the visitors equalised just before the break. Valley then turned on the style with three goals in the first ten minutes of the second half. Lewis Rankin made it 2-1 before Johnson completed his fourth hat-trick of the season.

The win lifts Rugby Town to third in the UCL Premier Division on 22 points from 10 games, with Wellingborough Whitworth struggling in 19th, bottom but one.

Daventry remain top with 28 points from 11 games with Pinchbeck second on 23 from 10 games.

Liam Francis clears in Saturday's 4-1 win

Valley’s next game at the weekend (November 3) is away at 14th-placed Kirby Muxloe.

Lewis Hayden found space in midfield against Wellingborough Whitworth

Dominic Perkins stops his man

Danico Johnson on his way to another hat-trick