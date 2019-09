Late Liam Francis goal earns a point from Saturday's game

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Liam Francis scored Rugby Town's equaliser against Pinchbeck in the 80th minute. Pictures by Martin Pulley

It was another frustrating day for Rugby Town on Saturday, as they drew 1-1 at Pinchbeck. Their hosts scored first after just seven minutes and it took until ten minutes from time for Valley to equalise through Liam Francis.

Rugby are now down to seventh in the UCL Premier Division and Pinchbeck 15th. Third-placed Wellingborough Town visit Butlin Road this weekend.