RUGBY TOWN: Full fixture list for 2018-19 season

Daventry derby games on Boxing Day and Easter Monday

The United Counties League have now released their full fixture list for Rugby Town’s forthcoming season in its Premier Division, and as reported last week, Valley will kick-off their new adventure with back-to-back away league games at Peterborough Northern Star and Leicester Nirvana on August 4 and 7 respectively.

Valley are on the road for four out of five of their opening fixtures this season, with the visit of Boston Town on August 18 potentially the only Butlin Road match that month - unless they see off Coventry United in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup to earn a home tie with Evesham in the next round on the 25th.

Rugby are scheduled to host two games over the Christmas period, with Daventry due for a Boxing Day local derby and Oadby at Butlin Road three days later.

The return match-up with Daventry is set for Easter Monday (April 22), before Town round-off their UCL Premier campaign with a trip to Harborough five days later on the 27th.

AUGUST 2018

04 Peterborough Northern Star (A)

07 Leicester Nirvana (A)

11 Coventry United (A) - FA Cup

18 Boston Town (H)

21 Harborough Town (A) - League Cup

SEPTEMBER 2018

01 Holbeach United (H)

08 Oadby Town (A)

15 Melton Town/Ingles (A) - FA Vase

22 North’mpton ON Chenecks (H)

29 Eynesbury Rovers (A)

OCTOBER 2018

06 Newport Pagnell Town (H)

20 Desborough Town (A)

27 Wellingborough Whitworth (H)

NOVEMBER 2018

03 Kirby Muxloe (A)

10 Sleaford Town (H)

17 Pinchbeck United (A)

24 Rothwell Corinthians (H)

DECEMBER 2018

01 Cogenhoe United (A)

08 Deeping Rangers (H)

15 Newport Pagnell Town (A)

22 Wellingborough Town (A)

26 Daventry Town (H)

29 Oadby Town (H)

JANUARY 2019

05 Leicester Nirvana (H)

12 Northampton ON Chenecks (A)

19 Peterborough Northern Star (H)

26 Kirby Muxloe (H)

FEBRUARY 2019

02 Rothwell Corinthians (A)

09 Wellingborough Town (H)

16 Harborough Town (H)

23 Deeping Rangers (A)

MARCH 2019

02 Wellingborough Whitworth (A)

09 Pinchbeck United (H)

16 Eynesbury Rovers (H)

23 Sleaford Town (A)

30 Boston Town (A)

APRIL 2019

06 Cogenhoe United (H)

13 Holbeach United (A)

20 Desborough Town (H)

22 Daventry Town (A)

27 Harborough Town (A)