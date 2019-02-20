RUGBY TOWN: Hard work to break Corinthian spirit but three more points

Valley win re-arranged game 3-1

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Assistant manager Justin Marsden shows his delight at Valley's third goal, scored by Charlie Evans

United Counties League - Premier Division

Rothwell Corinthians 1 Rugby Town 3

Valley were made to work hard for their latest victory on Tuesday evening against third bottom Corinthians.

Goals from Edwin Ahenkorah, Dan Summerfield and Charlie Evans brought the points back home for Town from a poor overall spectacle at Seargants Lawn.

Narrow espcape as Simeon Tulloch just heads a clearance round the post

After three consecutive unaltered starting line-ups, Rugby manager Carl Adams made two changes at Rothwell - with Josh Steele and Simeon Tulloch in for Fazel Koriya and Lewis Rankin.

There was also an unfamiliar role up-front for Liam Francis, as Adams rejigged his formation, and Town were very nearly behind with only a minute on the clock when Francis's normal central defensive partner Loyiso Recci was punished for an obvious push in the back on Craig Maisiri in the penalty area.

Fortunately Town keeper Matt Hill was down well to keep out Calum Plowright's resulting spot-kick, but the action remained in Valley's half for the majority of the opening exchanges.

Therefore it was against the run of play when the visitors took the lead on 17 minutes, when Ahenkorah took his time before smashing the ball into the corner of the net after Dom Perkins had had a shot blocked.

Keenah Rosser clears under pressure

Rothwell keeper Adam North saved a well-struck Francis effort in a further rare attacking highlight ahead of the interval, whilst Maisiri's header at the other end lacked any power to trouble Hill.

The hosts started the second period strongly, and Hill was called into action early into it with a good save to Plowright's strike.

Dan Cooper's shot on the turn was blocked ahead of a series of corners from the home side, which saw the home side just unable to scramble in a goal.

Hill did well to deny Cooper again, after the full-back had burst clear down the by-line, but from the resulting corner by Luke Phillips, Kalun Peniasko headed home an equaliser at the back post.

Charlie Evans scores Rugby Town's third goal at Rothwell Corinthians

Town finally threatened the home goal when Evans clipped the top of the bar with a decent effort, but it was Rothwell that were looking more likely to grab the lead - with Joe Wright somehow lifting one over from close quarters.

However a sensational Summerfield strike from distance gave Rugby their unlikely advantage, with North only able to get a hand to the ball's rising trajectory.

Hill saved again from Plowright, as the game finally opened up a little - with Ahenkorah almost grabbing his second after the ball had fallen into his path, but North showed strong hands to push his low shot away.

Valley did seal matters in the final minute though, when Justin Marsden played a composed pass through to Evans - who was equally as assured with his finish past North via the base of the post.