RUGBY TOWN: Holloway's late equaliser salvages a point at Quorn

Valley still unbeaten in league but left ruing missed chances

Harry Holloway rescued a point for Rugby Town at Quorn on Saturday, with an equaliser two minutes into stoppage time.

Valley had plenty of chances in the first half but were only 1-0 up at the break thanks to a Charlie Evans strike. Quorn soon levelled but Kieran Fitzgerald put Rugby ahead again on the hour mark.

Their Leicestershire hosts came back to level again in the 75th minute and looked to have snatched the win in the 90th, before Harry Holloway's 92nd-minute volley made it 3-3 and maintained Rugby Town's unbeaten start to the season in the UCL Premier Division.

Rugby are now third in the table on eight points from their four games, behind Harborough Town and Loughborough University. Next Saturday (August 31) fifth-placed Shepshed Dynamo are the visitors to Butlin Road. Shepshed have only played two games so far, winning both.