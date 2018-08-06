RUGBY TOWN: Impressive start to new league season

Hat-trick for Johnson in opening day victory

Rugby Town made an impressive start to their United Counties League campaign with a 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star on Saturday.

New season, new kit for Rugby Town as they take to the field at Peterborough on Saturday

Danico Johnson was the hat-trick hero for Valley, having put them ahead after just five minutes. His second came just after half time and Johnson completed his trio right at the end of this Premier Division game, in time added-on.

Loyiso Recci scored Rugby’s second goal after half an hour.

Tuesday’s UCL fixture also sees Carl Adams’ men on their travels, this time to Leicester Nirvana.