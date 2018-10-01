RUGBY TOWN: Injury-time winner secures all three points

Late victory at Eynesbury Rovers

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Danico Johnson provided the cross for the winner

After their two cup disappointments, Rugby Town returned to winning ways with a very late 1-0 result over Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Matt Hill had saved a penalty to keep Valley in the game and it looked like being a draw, when sub Lewis Rankin turned in Danico Johnson’s low cross to snatch the points.

Rugby are now sixth in the UCL Premier division, with 12 points from their six games. Eynesbury are fourth with 13 from seven games.

Matt Hill saves a penalty

Romario Martin dumps his marker

Richard Bunting started Saturday's game after his recent injury

Richard Blythe