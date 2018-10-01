RUGBY TOWN: Injury-time winner secures all three points

Late victory at Eynesbury Rovers
PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
After their two cup disappointments, Rugby Town returned to winning ways with a very late 1-0 result over Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Matt Hill had saved a penalty to keep Valley in the game and it looked like being a draw, when sub Lewis Rankin turned in Danico Johnson’s low cross to snatch the points.
Rugby are now sixth in the UCL Premier division, with 12 points from their six games. Eynesbury are fourth with 13 from seven games.