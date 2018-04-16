RUGBY TOWN: Lacklustre single-goal defeat at Lye Town

Shepshed Dynamo next visitors to Butlin Road on Saturday

Rugby Town were beaten 1-0 at 15th-placed Lye Town at the weekend, unable to respond to the only goal of the game which came after 15 minutes. Despite the defeat, results around them mean manager Dave Stringer’s side are now sixth in the MFL Premier Division, level on 55 points with their April 28 opponents Westfields and Coventry Sphinx.

After several hectic weeks catching up on postponed games, there’s no midweek fixture this week and Rugby’s next game sees them host 13th-placed Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (April 21).