RUGBY TOWN: Last-minute equaliser earns point at Desborough

Substitute’s strike saves Valley from defeat

Not at their best, Rugby Town drew 1-1 at Desborough Town on Saturday, after going behind after an hour of play. Lewis Rankin then salvaged a point for Rugby with a very late goal.

Stefan Blake made a rare start in midfield

Valley are fourth in the UCL Premier Division, with 19 points from nine games, with Desborough down in 12th. Daventry are still top with 25 points from ten games.

On Tuesday evening Valley are on the road again, this time to Redditch United for their last remaining cup interest, the Birmingham Senior Cup, first round.

Simeon Tulloch

Lee Thomas breaks from the left wing

Danico Johnson worked hard in Town's draw at Desborough

Charlie Evans was a late substitute in Saturday's league game