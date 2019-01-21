RUGBY TOWN: Late goal salvages draw with Peterborough Northern Star

Two goals for new striker as Valley come back from 2-0 down at half time

Rugby Town dropped two points on Saturday at Butlin Road, being made to pay for a poor first half against their 12th-placed opponents. Edwin Ahenkorah scored his first two goals for the club in the last 12 minutes, but it means Daventry (63 points from 24 games) are now 12 points ahead of Rugby (51 points from 23 games) at the top of the UCL Premier Division and third-placed Deeping Rangers are catching up on 48 from 21 games.

New striker Edwin Ahenkorah scored his first two goals for the club, salvaging a point in their 2-2 draw on Saturday PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Liam Francis crosses for Valley against Peterborough Northern Star

Birthday boy, Captain Loyiso Recci PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Charlie Evans slips his marker in Saturday's draw at Butlin Road

Rugby Town's first goal was adjudged to have just crossed the line