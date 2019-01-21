RUGBY TOWN: Late goal salvages draw with Peterborough Northern Star

Two goals for new striker as Valley come back from 2-0 down at half time
Rugby Town dropped two points on Saturday at Butlin Road, being made to pay for a poor first half against their 12th-placed opponents. Edwin Ahenkorah scored his first two goals for the club in the last 12 minutes, but it means Daventry (63 points from 24 games) are now 12 points ahead of Rugby (51 points from 23 games) at the top of the UCL Premier Division and third-placed Deeping Rangers are catching up on 48 from 21 games.