RUGBY TOWN: Late Jazz Luckie goal sees Valley into second round of FA Vase

Jazz Luckie's sixth goal of the season put Rugby Town through to the Second Round of the FA Vase, beating Midland Football League strugglers Gresley 1-0 in an uninspiring encounter. Their success earns Valley an away tie at another Midland Premier League side Newark Flowserve on November 2. Newark are currently fourth in the table. This Saturday Rugby Town are back in league action at Boston Town. Rugby are now eighth in the UCL Premier Division and their hosts three places below. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
View more