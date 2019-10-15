Jazz Luckie scores the winner at Gresley on Saturday

RUGBY TOWN: Late Jazz Luckie goal sees Valley into second round of FA Vase

Rugby Town earn 1-0 victory at Gresley 12 minutes from time

Jazz Luckie's sixth goal of the season put Rugby Town through to the Second Round of the FA Vase, beating Midland Football League strugglers Gresley 1-0 in an uninspiring encounter. Their success earns Valley an away tie at another Midland Premier League side Newark Flowserve on November 2. Newark are currently fourth in the table. This Saturday Rugby Town are back in league action at Boston Town. Rugby are now eighth in the UCL Premier Division and their hosts three places below. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Keenah Rosser at right wing back in Saturday's FA Vase win

1. Keenah Rosser

Keenah Rosser at right wing back in Saturday's FA Vase win
Sam Lockley at full speed for Rugby Town

2. Sam Lockleu

Sam Lockley at full speed for Rugby Town
Lewis Hayden back from suspension

3. Lewis Hayden

Lewis Hayden back from suspension
Academy player Caine Elliott had his best game for senior team

4. Caine Elliott

Academy player Caine Elliott had his best game for senior team
