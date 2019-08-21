Harry Holloway started in midfield against Lutterworth on Tuesday evening

RUGBY TOWN: Local derby League Cup success over Lutterworth

Valley ease through to next round with Liam Francis strike and Sam Lockley penalty

Rugby eased into the next round of the league cup after seeing off their near neighbours 2-0 at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening. A goal from Liam Francis and Sam Lockley penalty secured the victory for Valley, who were relatively untroubled throughout by newly promoted Lutterworth in this United Counties League Cup - Preliminary Round match. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

The League Cup game saw a first senior start for Lewis Padmore

1. Lewis Padmore

Sam Lockley is hacked down for a penalty

2. Sam Lockley

Sam Lockley won and scored a penalty

3. Sam Lockley

Kieran Fitzgerald in Tuesday evening's League Cup game with Lutterworth

4. Kieran Fitzgerald

