RUGBY TOWN: Local derby League Cup success over Lutterworth

Valley ease through to next round with Liam Francis strike and Sam Lockley penalty

Rugby eased into the next round of the league cup after seeing off their near neighbours 2-0 at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening. A goal from Liam Francis and Sam Lockley penalty secured the victory for Valley, who were relatively untroubled throughout by newly promoted Lutterworth in this United Counties League Cup - Preliminary Round match. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Lewis Padmore The League Cup game saw a first senior start for Lewis Padmore

Sam Lockley Sam Lockley is hacked down for a penalty

Sam Lockley Sam Lockley won and scored a penalty

Kieran Fitzgerald Kieran Fitzgerald in Tuesday evening's League Cup game with Lutterworth

