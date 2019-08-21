RUGBY TOWN: Local derby League Cup success over Lutterworth
Valley ease through to next round with Liam Francis strike and Sam Lockley penalty
Rugby eased into the next round of the league cup after seeing off their near neighbours 2-0 at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening. A goal from Liam Francis and Sam Lockley penalty secured the victory for Valley, who were relatively untroubled throughout by newly promoted Lutterworth in this United Counties League Cup - Preliminary Round match. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
1. Lewis Padmore
The League Cup game saw a first senior start for Lewis Padmore