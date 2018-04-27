RUGBY TOWN: Longest trip of campaign for Dave Stringer’s side on Saturday

Westfields, then Coventry United and Loughborough Uni for final three games

With just three games left remaining to play, Rugby Town’s first ever season in the Midland Football League is nearing its conclusion.

The first of this final trio of fixtures sees Valley embark upon their longest trip of the campaign on Saturday, when they make the 180 mile round trip to Hereford to take on Westfields FC.

This is followed by Town’s last away match of the term next Thursday (May 3) when conversely they have just the minor journey over the Warwickshire border to make, where they will hopefully finally fulfil the fixture against Coventry United at the fourth time of asking.

Rugby then wrap up their season next Saturday (May 5) when Loughborough University visit Butlin Road.

Town travel to Westfields on the back of 3-2 home victory over Shepshed Dynamo at the weekend, when goals from David Kolodynski, Stuart Hendrie and Sam Belcher made it four wins from the last five home games.

Kolodynski’s strike extended the gap between him and Ruben Wiggins-Thomas to three in the battle for the club’s Golden Boot, whilst Hendrie’s successful header represented his fifth goal in the last five matches – coming on the back of a barren initial 14 appearances.

This Saturday’s opponents recorded a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture five weeks ago – Town’s only defeat within that most recent quintet of Butlin Road encounters, with Fields’ Craig Jones scoring either side of half-time to overturn the early lead given to Valley by Kolodynski.

Kolodynski was also on target in Town’s only previous trip to Allpay Park, when Rugby came out on top by two goals to nil in an August 2014 FA Cup Preliminary Round tie – with Seb Lake Gaskin the other scorer.

Town’s end of season run-in is relatively leisurely compared to some of the other teams in their division. While Rugby are enjoying a seven-day break between their Shepshed victory and the Westfields outing, their hosts on Saturday will have played both on Tuesday evening and tonight (Thursday), as they complete an away and home doubleheader over Shepshed themselves.

Coventry United’s schedule is even more hectic, and when the two sides face up at the Butts Park Arena next week, it will United’s fourth game in just over five full days – as part of a crazy run-in which will see them play 12 times in 24 days.

The originally scheduled game between Coventry and Rugby was postponed due to the home side’s extended participation in the FA Vase, with subsequent fixtures ruled out because of snow and then a waterlogged pitch respectively.

The club coach to Westfields will leave Butlin Road at 11am. Contact Tony Mann on 07970 691366.

Picture by Martin Pulley