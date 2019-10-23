RUGBY TOWN: Manager Adams looking to extend good run as Desborough visit

Harry Holloway and Sam Lockley leave Butlin Road

Having stretched their clean-sheet winning streak to three matches last weekend at Boston, Rugby Town boss Carl Adams is hoping that his side's UCL prospects continue to flourish as the campaign continues into its second quarter.

Reflecting on the 3-0 success, Adams said: "We are on a good run now and with each game we seem to be getting a bit better too.

"I had always thought that the opening set of games would be very difficult for us, but we've got a mini series against lower placed teams now, so hopefully we can keep this run going and make up some ground."

Next-up for Valley is the visit of 12th placed Desborough this weekend, with subsequent UCL fixtures against Harborough, Northampton Chenecks and Sleaford - all currently in the bottom half - before the end of November.

Sandwiched within the league schedule are two knock-out games - first next Tuesday's League Cup home game against Leicester Nirvana and then a trip to Newark in the Vase a week Saturday.

Adams is hoping to go into the Desborough match with a full strength squad, with the game providing a quick return to Butlin Road for midfielder Dan White - who returned to the Northamptonshire club after starting eleven of Town's opening games.

White is one of a number that have left Rugby over the past few weeks, with Adams fine tuning his roster ahead of what may prove to be a crucial period in terms of his promotion ambitions.

The latest arrival is midfielder Cain Thomas from Barwell, and the soon-to-be 20 year old made a steady start on his Boston debut.

Others that have moved on include Harry Holloway and Sam Lockley, with the latter marking the start of his second spell at UCL Division One high fliers Long Buckby with a hat-trick.

Adams explained: "Some of the lads were getting frustrated at not playing as often as they wanted, so it makes sense to let them go and get game time elsewhere.

"We also felt that we need a bit of a refresh of our options, but the door is not shut for the likes of Harry and Sam in the future, and we'll be keeping a close eye on how they're getting on."