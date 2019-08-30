RUGBY TOWN: Manager Carl Adams predicts tough month for unbeaten Valley

High-scoring Shepshed Dynamo visit on Saturday

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams has warned that his side has a particularly challenging month ahead of them, with the next test coming when they host an in-form Shepshed Dynamo at Butlin Road this Saturday.

Valley will be looking to maintain their own unbeaten start to their UCL Premier campaign from their opening four league outings.

Adams explained: "In our next five games, we've got four of the current top seven plus a trip to Pinchbeck - who were one of the strongest teams last season, so it's bound to be tough."

Rugby had started their run of fixtures against the early front-runners with a 3-3 draw at Quorn last weekend, when a late equaliser from Harry Holloway salvaged them a point after they had twice been ahead.

Town's boss continued: "If you had offered me a draw beforehand I probably would have taken it, as I believe that Quorn will be up there challenging this season.

"We've got Shepshed, Loughborough University and Wellingborough to come over the next few weeks, and all three have also yet to lose, so it's possible that we may drop two or three points by the time we get to October.

"But as long as we can keep ourselves in or around the top five by Christmas, I will be relatively happy."

Town's draw in Leicestershire saw them drop a place to third, a point behind the student outfit and two behind Harborough - the other team in the division yet to lose.

However with both of the leading duo on FA Vase duty this weekend, a win over Dynamo in the 26th fixture between the two clubs would see Rugby take over at the top, with Adams hoping that his injury and sickness problems clear up for the match.

He explained: "We've had a real issue with illness so far this season, and we lost Ryan Seal and Sam Lockley to this at Quorn. They should both be available again, but Kieran Fitzgerald is struggling with a hamstring niggle, so we will have to see how that one pans out."

Saturday's visitors Shepshed have only played two league games so far this season - recording impressive 5-0 and 4-0 successes over Northampton ON Chenecks and Desborough respectively.