RUGBY TOWN: New league leaders just have the edge in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat

Sam Belcher celebrates putting Rugby Town ahead from the penalty spot PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY
Sam Belcher celebrates putting Rugby Town ahead from the penalty spot PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Valley beaten by Bromsgrove Sporting in close game at Butlin Road

Rugby Town had their chances in a good showing on Saturday against Bromsgrove, who took over top spot after this 2-1 victory which included a penalty for each side.

Sam Belcher scores from the penalty spot

Sam Belcher scores from the penalty spot

Seventh-placed Rugby went ahead through Sam Belcher’s penalty in a keenly-contested first half. The visitors levelled with a penalty of their own after the break and then took the lead, to leave Valley disappointed in defeat.

Rugby Town begin the first in a run of four away games on Saturday with a trip to Quorn, who are 15th in the MFL Premier Division.