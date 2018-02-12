RUGBY TOWN: New league leaders just have the edge in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat

Valley beaten by Bromsgrove Sporting in close game at Butlin Road

Rugby Town had their chances in a good showing on Saturday against Bromsgrove, who took over top spot after this 2-1 victory which included a penalty for each side.

Sam Belcher scores from the penalty spot

Seventh-placed Rugby went ahead through Sam Belcher’s penalty in a keenly-contested first half. The visitors levelled with a penalty of their own after the break and then took the lead, to leave Valley disappointed in defeat.

Rugby Town begin the first in a run of four away games on Saturday with a trip to Quorn, who are 15th in the MFL Premier Division.