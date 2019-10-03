RUGBY TOWN: Peterborough Northern Star are this weekend's visitors to Butlin Road

Valley slip to eighth in league after midweek fixtures

Rugby Town host Peterborough Northern Star at Butlin Road this Saturday on the back of another UCL set-back last time out at Holbeach.

Valley's pre-match planning for the game in Lincolnshire was thrown into disarray following the late recall of midfielder James Hancocks and striker Dylan Parker by parent club Stratford - after the pair had made positive impacts in back-to-back victories in the two games prior.

Town Director Neil Melvin explained: "It appears that Stratford cut a number of players from their squad on Friday for financial reasons and then decided they needed James and Dylan back at the club for their weekend fixture.

"It's frustrating for us for this to happen so late in the day, but Dylan was back with us for the Birmingham Senior Cup game on Tuesday and hopefully it looks like he wants to stay here for the foreseeable future."

Parker made it three goals in three starts for Rugby on Tuesday evening in the 5-1 home defeat to a strong Coventry City line-up, having gone down 3-1 at Holbeach last weekend.

Town will be without the suspended Loyiso Recci and Lewis Hayden for the visit of Peterborough, and with full-backs Keenah Rosser and Lee Thomas continuing to struggle with injury, manager Carl Adams's defensive options remain limited.

Valley's latest league defeat and the midweek set of fixtures has seen them drop to eighth in the Premier Division table - seven points shy of second placed Loughborough University and twelve behind runaway leaders Shepshed, who have still yet to concede a goal in their eight straight victories this season.