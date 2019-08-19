RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Comfortable victory over Leicester Nirvana

Valley remain unbeaten in league after 3-0 win at Butlin Road

Rugby Town beat Leicester Nirvana 3-0 at Butlin Road on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Lee Thomas and one from Dan White, his first for the club. The visitors had been reduced to ten men after a late tackle on Caine Elliott. Rugby are now second in the UCL Premier Division with seven points from three games. On Tuesday evening (August 20) they host Lutterworth in the League Cup. Lutterworth are currently fifth in the table after two wins and two defeats. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY.

Scorer Lee Thomas is congratulated by his team mates PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Caine Elliott in Saturday's win over Leicester Nirvana

Jamal Clarke was solid defence

Sam Lockley crosses in Valley's 3-0 win

Ryan Seal under attack

Tempers fray in Saturday's game

Charlie Evans cuts in from the wing