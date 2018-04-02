RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Excellent win over Coventry Sphinx on Saturday

Muddy 3-1 victory after delayed start in difficult wet conditions

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas scored the first goal on Saturday

Rugby Town bounced back from Wednesday’s disappointing defeat by Shawbury with an energetic 3-1 win at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday.

After it being touch and go as to whether the game could go ahead after all the rain, the teams eventually kicked off 15 minutes late.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas put Rugby ahead in the 16th minute. Sphinx were reduced to ten men after a red card in the 78th and Stuart Hendrie made sure of the win with his first two goals for the club in the 81st and 89th minutes.

Sphinx came back with a 90th-minute consolation, but determined Valley collected the three points and returned to seventh spot in the MFL Premier Division.

This afternoon (Easter Monday, April 2) Valley were due to welcome 18th-placed Loughborough University to Butlin Road but the fixture has fallen foul of the weather with parts of the pitch water-logged after so much heavy rain.

