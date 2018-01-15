RUGBY TOWN: Pictures from Saturday’s 6-1 victory over South Normanton Athletic

Second-half hat-trick from sub Lockley, two from Kolodynski and single by Josh Ruff

Stuart Hendrie rounds the keeper

Recent signing Sam Lockley came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick for Rugby Town at Butlin Road on Saturday. Their 6-1 win over South Normanton Athletic, was their biggest margin of victory for three years, when they beat Egham Town 6-0 in the Southern League Division One Central.

David Kolodynski put Valley ahead after seven minutes on Saturday and Josh Ruff made it 2-0 just before the break. Lockley then added the first of his trio, before Kolodynski’s second in the 64th. Lockley scored again a minute later and finished a fine afternoon’s work in the 74th.

The 20th-placed visitors managed a consolation ten minutes from time.

Rugby are still seventh in the Midland Football League Premier Division on 38 points, ten points behind leaders Bromsgrove. In second spot, just one point below are Sporting Khalsa, who are next Saturday’s opponents at Butlin Road.

Sam Belcher led the midfield on Saturday

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas battles in the box in Rugby's 6-1 win

Niall Cooper gathers