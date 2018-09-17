RUGBY TOWN: Pictures from Saturday’s tough FA Vase win

Two goals against Ingles see Valley safely through to next round

Celebrations for scorer Daniel Kavanagh

Rugby Town fans are enjoying the club’s best start to a season in a long time. Saturday saw their third consecutive cup competition victory, this time in the FA Vase second qualifying round against lower league Ingles.

In a tough game at Shepshed Dynamo’s ground, which lacked quality, Romario Martin scored his second goal in two starts to give Rugby the lead mid way through the first half. It wasn’t until three minutes from time that sub Daniel Kavanagh made sure of Valley’s place in the First Round.

Rugby’s fantastic start to the season now stands at eight wins and one loss in all competitions. Their only defeat came in their second league game at Leicester Nirvana, who they meet again next Tuesday evening (September 25) in the first round of the league cup.

Tomorrow evening (September 18) sees Rugby Town back in league action with a trip to Oadby Town. Oadby are 11th in the table after two wins and a draw, with Valley up in fifth from three wins and that single defeat.

Manager Carl Adams and assistant Justin Marsden

The wall does its job against Ingles

Romario Martin scored the first goal

Richard Blythe battles with the bouncing ball on the hard pitch

Loyiso Recci was part of a strong back four

Richard Blythe and Dominic Perkins

Jamal Adams crosses