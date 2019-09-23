RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Jazz Luckie hits hat-trick in 6-1 win over Wellingborough

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY: Rugby Town ended previously unbeaten Wellingborough's record in the UCL Premier Division on Saturday with a 6-1 win at Butlin Road. Jazz Luckie scored a hat-trick. It was 3-0 at half time thanks to Ryan Seal's opener, Luckie's strike from the penalty spot and Jamal Clarke's first for the club. After the break Luckie added two more and Liam Francis made it three goals from three starts this season. Carl Adams had included three new signings in his line-up with Stratford Town pair Dylan Parker and James Hancocks featuring from the start as well as there being a second debut for midfielder Lewis Hayden. Valley are now fourth in the table and Wellingborough drop to sixth. On Wednesday (September 25) Rugby Town travel to Bugbrooke St Michaels for the League Cup First Round.
