Saturday's 3-0 defeat follows 2-0 league cup exit to Leicester Nirvana

Rugby Town were beaten 3-0 by Newark Flowserve in the second round proper of the FA Vase on Saturday. Pictures by Martin Pulley.

1. Lewis Hayden Lewis Hayden had tough midfield battle against Newark Flowserve on Saturday other Buy a Photo

2. Justin Marsden Justin Marsden in the 3-0 FA Vase defeat other Buy a Photo

3. Fazel Koriya Fazel Koriya chips his marker other Buy a Photo

4. Liam Francis Liam Francis in defence other Buy a Photo

View more