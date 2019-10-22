RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Ryan Seals victory with double at Boston Town

Valley comfortable winners in Lincolnshire

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Justin Marsden escapes his marker

United Counties League - Premier Division

Boston Town 0 Rugby Town 3

Town ultimately ran out comfortable winners in Lincolnshire last Saturday, with Ryan Seal twice on-target for the visitors.

Seal’s first had edged Valley ahead before the interval, but the hosts kept themselves in the game until a late surge saw Rugby add two more - as well as missing out on a number of further good chances.

Ryan Seal's celebration goggles came out twice at Boston

Rugby started well enough and Jazz Luckie was soon heading Seal’s cross into the arms of Boston keeper Travis Portas.

Liam Francis tried his luck with a header from distance, with Dylan Parker also threatening when he stabbed an effort just wide after an initial strike from Jamal Clarke had fallen to him.

It was then the turn of the home side to go close, with Fraser Bayliss’s shot clipping the top of Matt Hill’s crossbar.

Town took the lead shortly after they had been temporarily reduced to ten men by the sin-binning of Parker though, when Seal beat Portas with a low first-time strike after good work from Lewis Hayden.

Scorer Dylan Parker

The second half started quietly, with Charlie Evans’s bobbling effort a rare strike at goal from either side.

Town’s second came from a counter attack with twelve minutes of normal time remaining, with Seal the provider this time by teeing up Parker for a crisp finish across the despairing home keeper.

Boston lost their way a little after this, and there was nearly an immediate third when their defender Kyle Watkins headed Evans’s dangerous cross just shy of his own frame.

A perfectly-weighted delivery from Seal then released Evans, who was subsequently denied by the legs of the busy Portas, before Town rounded off the scoring when Seal controlled substitute Ben Bradshaw’s dinked cross to round Portas and help the ball into an empty net.

Keenah Rosser slips the tackle

Two further opportunities came Valley’s way in added-time, but on both occasions Fazel Koriya failed to capitalise after first Seal and then Lee Thomas had set him up.

Rugby line-up: Hill, Rosser, Evans, Francis, Clarke, C.Thomas, Seal, Hayden, Luckie (Koriya), Parker (Bradshaw), Marsden (L.Thomas). Sub not used: Padmore, L.Recci

Rugby Star Man: Ryan Seal

Rugby Town emerge in borrowed red kit after a colour clash

Jazz Luckie vaults a tackle