RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Season opener ends goalless

Captain Loyiso Recci takes long throw in Saturday's draw
Visitors Cogenhoe hold Valley to a draw

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Rico Alexander bursts out of defence

Rugby Town were held to a 0-0 draw by Cogenhoe United on Saturday in the opening game of the season.

Their first UCL Premier Division encounter of the 2019-20 campaign attracted a crowd of 179 to Butlin Road who witnessed a lacklustre first half. Rugby then had plenty of chances but couldn't make the breakthrough.

On Tuesday evening (August 6) Valley travel to Anstey Nomads, who lost 3-2 at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Loughborough University are the division's early leaders, with two wins out of two, including a 1-0 victory at Cogenhoe last Sunday.

Justin Marsden battles in midfield against Cogenhoe

Liam Francis rises above the defence

Charlie Evans on the stretch

Lee Thomas was Rugby Town's most dynamic player in their opening league game

