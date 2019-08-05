RUGBY TOWN PICTURES: Season opener ends goalless

Visitors Cogenhoe hold Valley to a draw

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Rico Alexander bursts out of defence

Rugby Town were held to a 0-0 draw by Cogenhoe United on Saturday in the opening game of the season.

Their first UCL Premier Division encounter of the 2019-20 campaign attracted a crowd of 179 to Butlin Road who witnessed a lacklustre first half. Rugby then had plenty of chances but couldn't make the breakthrough.

On Tuesday evening (August 6) Valley travel to Anstey Nomads, who lost 3-2 at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Loughborough University are the division's early leaders, with two wins out of two, including a 1-0 victory at Cogenhoe last Sunday.

Justin Marsden battles in midfield against Cogenhoe

Liam Francis rises above the defence

Charlie Evans on the stretch