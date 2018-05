Final day victory over Students in Butlin Road sunshine

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Rugby Town finished their season with a 5-2 victory over Loughborough University at Butlin Road.

David Kolodynski confirmed his Golden Boot award with two more goals, with the others coming from Josh Ruff, Harry Holloway and Aiden Print as Valley went 5-0 up.

The Students scored two of their own in the 75th and 83rd minutes.

Rugby are sixth in the Midland Football League Premier Division.