RUGBY TOWN: Points shared in top-of-the-table clash

Valley lose ground on league leaders Daventry

Rugby Town just couldn’t manage to hold on for a win against Deeping Rangers on Saturday, conceding from an 88th-minute free-kick to finish 1-1 at Butlin Road.

Stefan Blake in midfield

Rugby had gone ahead through Danico Johnston just after half time on an increasingly blustery day, but in the end had to settle for a draw against their third-placed rivals.

Rugby, still second in the UCL Premier Division are now on 35 points from 15 games, 12 points behind leaders Daventry who have 47, but have already played 18 games.

Holbeach United are third on 32 points from 16 games with Deeping Rangers fourth on 30 points from 14 games. Pinchbeck United also have 30 from 16 games.

This Saturday Rugby Town travel to 15th-placed Newport Pagnell Town.

Richard Blythe gets into his stride

Manager Carl Adams makes himself heard

Dominic Perkins was resolute in defence

Desperate defence from Valley