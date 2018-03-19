RUGBY TOWN: Promotion-chasing Coleshill cruise to 4-0 victory

Resounding defeat in Saturday’s snow

Rugby Town held Coleshill Town to 1-0 at half time at a freezing Pack Meadow on Saturday. But the strong second-placed side pulled away just after the break with two goals in two minutes and finished off with their fourth in the 79th.

Town scramble the ball away in the freezing conditions

Dave Stringer - in his 250th game in charge - sees his side stay seventh in the MFL Premier Division.

Valley travel to 17th-placed Stourport Swifts on Thursday (March 22) with a home game at Butlin Road against 12th-placed Westfields on Saturday (24th).