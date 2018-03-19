RUGBY TOWN: Promotion-chasing Coleshill cruise to 4-0 victory

Resounding defeat in Saturday’s snow
Rugby Town held Coleshill Town to 1-0 at half time at a freezing Pack Meadow on Saturday. But the strong second-placed side pulled away just after the break with two goals in two minutes and finished off with their fourth in the 79th.
Dave Stringer - in his 250th game in charge - sees his side stay seventh in the MFL Premier Division.
Valley travel to 17th-placed Stourport Swifts on Thursday (March 22) with a home game at Butlin Road against 12th-placed Westfields on Saturday (24th).