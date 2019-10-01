RUGBY TOWN: Red card and two sin bins in defeat at Holbeach

Coventry City side visit Butlin Road in Birmingham Senior Cup

It was a frustrating day for supporters as Rugby Town lost 3-1 at Holbeach United on Saturday. They suffered two sin bin periods when Lewis Hayden and Jamal Clarke were booked for dissent, with Hayden also receiving a red card late in the game. The hosts went ahead after almost half an hour, but Jazz Luckie equalised on 42 minutes. Holbeach then scored twice before the interval. Rugby are now back in seventh place in the UCL Premier Division and Holbeach fourth. Tonight (Tuesday) Rugby Town host a Birmingham Senior Cup game against a Coventry City side and on Saturday they welcome 11th-placed Peterborough Northern Star in the league. PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

