RUGBY TOWN: In search of fourth straight victory with visit of Northampton ON Chenecks

Jazz Luckie scored his seventh goal of the season against Harborough at the weekend PICTURE BY MARTIN PULLEY

The UCL Premier Division table has an increasingly rosy glow for Rugby Town, after they recorded a third successive league win at the weekend at near-neighbours Harborough.

Saturday's 3-1 success lifted Valley up a place into 6th with nearly a third of the campaign now completed, thanks to goals from Jazz Luckie, Charlie Evans and Ryan Seal - their seventh, fifth and sixth of the season respectively.

With Shepshed continuing their imperious assault on the title after a twelfth straight victory at Peterborough, Town are now at least within touching distance of the four other clubs above them and with a runners-up place offering a route to promotion to the next step of the non-league pyramid this season, Carl Adams's side will be looking to maintain their momentum when Northampton ON Chenecks visit Butlin Road this Saturday.

After a tough start to the campaign had seen Town face predominantly top of the table opposition, Adams has identified the forthcoming series of fixtures as important to his season's destiny for some time now, with the weekend's opponents the first of three visitors to Butlin Road who are currently languishing in the bottom half.

Northampton are currently in 14th, with subsequent games seeing rock bottom Sleaford and 13th placed Desborough come to Town's home venue on November 23rd and 26th respectively.

Adams was back to a virtually full-strength squad to select from at Harborough, although full-back Keenah Rosser was withdrawn in the first half due to injury, but Adams is hopeful he will recover in time for Saturday's clash.

Adams said: "It will be good to at least have the option of picking the same eleven this weekend, as far too often this season we have had to chop and change things due to a combination of injuries, illnesses and unavailabilities."