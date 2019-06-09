RUGBY TOWN: Sky Blues' young prospects to visit Valley

Pre-season fixtures announced by Butlin Road club

Rugby Town have released a pre-season schedule ahead of their United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

Valley are set to host a Coventry City U23 side at Butlin Road on Tuesday, July 23, with a further game on the main stadium pitch on Saturday, July 27 when Southern League Central Division Bedworth United are the visitors.

Sandwiched in between these two home fixtures is a trip to another Southern League second tier outfit Evesham United on Thursday, July 25.

Kicking off the warm-up rota is a home game on the Butlin Road 3G surface against newly promoted Midland Football League Premier side Racing Club Warwick on Saturday July 13, with away matches at Highgate United (MFL Premier) and Sutton Coldfield (Northern Premier League South East Division) on July 16 and 20 respectively.

Coventry City will visit Butlin Road for the first time for three years, with Rugby acquitting themselves well against a strong Sky Blues line-up back in 2016 when David Kolodynski opened the scoring for the hosts in what turned out to be a narrow 2-1 defeat for them.

Town will then start their second successive year in the UCL on Saturday August 3, with an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie the weekend after.