Rugby Town step up training ahead of first friendly

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams (Picture by Martin Pulley)

Rugby Town boss Carl Adams remains upbeat about his side’s prospects for the coming 2021/22 season, with the kick-off of the United Counties Premier League campaign now less than a month away.

Adams has been busy preparing his squad ahead of their first league outing on Tuesday, August 3 when Lutterworth Town will make the short trip to Butlin Road, although he will have to do this without the benefit of the next Monday’s planned first warm-up fixture after Rugby Borough called off the friendly between the two sides at Kilsby Lane.

The Leicestershire Senior League outfit confirmed the cancellation of the game on their Twitter account earlier this week “due to a number of players isolating”, leaving Adams with the option of making a late rearrangement or having to wait until next Thursday (July 15) for a first chance to run his rule over his men when they are due at MFL Division One St.Andrews.

Adams said: “It’s been a good first month of training. It’s been quite intense and we’ve done lots of fitness work to get the players back to where we need them to be on that front.

“A lot of last season’s squad are back with us and we’ve also had some new faces with us, who we will be taking a close look at in the first few friendlies.

“We’d been hoping to start this process on Monday, but there will be plenty of other opportunities to do this over the coming few weeks.”

Town’s line-up will have a different look to the curtailed 2020/21 term following the confirmed departures of keeper Sam Lomax, defender Jamal Clarke and midfielders Caine Elliott and Ryan Seal.

Adams continued: “We know we have got to bring in three or four to replace those that have gone, and I am also keen to have a squad mix that is perhaps a little physically stronger this time round.”

Ben Newey is likely to fill the void left between the sticks following the departure of Lomax to Bedworth, with the ex-Birmingham City Academy stopper poised to sign for Town after spending last season as back-up keeper at Leamington as well as a spell at Lye.

Adams also has an experienced central midfielder lined up, with a number of other triallists hoping to catch his eye in training and the warm-up matches.

The Town boss concluded: “I’m confident we can more than make-up for the players that we have lost with those that we will be bringing in.