RUGBY TOWN: Stoppage-time penalty salvages a draw with Pinchbeck

Gap with leaders Daventry grows to ten points

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Josh Steele heads clear

Rugby Town managed to rescue a point from their game with fifth-placed Pinchbeck United at a windy Butlin Road on Saturday. The visitors had gone ahead on the stroke of half time, having had the wind with them in the first half. But Valley earned a penalty in stoppage time, put away by Edwin Ahenkorah to equalise for a final score of 1-1.

Rugby Town are at home again this Saturday, this time to seventh-placed Eynesbury Rovers. Rugby are still second in the UCL Premier Division table on 70 points, with Daventry on 80 after their win over Desborough Town at the weekend. Deeping are third on 69.

Simeon Tulloch on the left wing

Justin Marsden skips a tackle

Edwin Ahenkorah scores from the penalty spot to equalise against Pinchbeck