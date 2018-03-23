RUGBY TOWN: Stourport Swifts equalise in 93rd minute

Valley have to settle for share of points after stoppage-time leveller

David Kolodynski put Rugby Town ahead in the 37th minute of their MFL Premier Division game at Stourport Swifts on Thursday evening (March 22).

Having been well on top in the first half, Valley looked like getting back to winning ways, but Swifts improved after the break and hit the equaliser in the third minute of time added on.

Town stay seventh in the table, with Swifts 16th.

Rugby’s next game on Saturday is at home at Butlin Road to tenth-placed Westfields, with a trip to struggling Shawbury United on Wednesday evening (28th).