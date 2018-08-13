RUGBY TOWN: Sunday victory in opening round of FA Cup

Two more goals from Johnson see Valley into Preliminary round

Stefan Blake made his first start in Town's FA Cup game

Rugby Town beat Coventry United 2-1 on Sunday at the Butts Park Arena, in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

Both goals came from Danico Johnson, making five in three games now after his opening day league hat-trick at Peterborough Northern Star. The first came after just eight minutes, before the hosts equalised on the stroke of half time, followed by Rugby’s winner soon after the hour mark.

The victory sets up a Preliminary Round tie against Evesham United at Butlin Road in two weeks’ time (August 25).

In the meantime Valley will play their first home game of the season, hosting Boston Town this Saturday (August 18).

Richard Blythe

Lewis Rankin shoots under pressure on Sunday

Keenah Rosser

Justin Marsden heads clear

Jamal Adams

Charlie Evans started up front