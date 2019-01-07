RUGBY TOWN: Three more points against determined Cogenhoe

Two goals for Fazel Koriya in 3-2 win

Second-placed Rugby Town added three more points to their promotion challenge on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Cogenhoe United. Their sixth-placed hosts went ahead just after the half hour, but Fazel Koriya levelled five minutes later to go in 1-1 at the break.

Skipper Loyiso Recci led the defence

Lewis Rankin put Valley ahead ten minutes after the rest and Koria added the third from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go. Cogenhoe pulled one back in time added on, but Rugby held on for another important victory.

This Saturday (January 12) Rugby Town have another away game, this time at Northants ON Chenecks who are down in 16th place in the UCL Premier Division. Rugby are six points behind leaders Daventry, both having now played 20 games, but there is only one promotion spot.

Scorer Lewis Rankin makes a break

Richard Blythe had a tough afternoon in midfield

Keeper Matt Hill gathers

Jamal Adams makes for the corner flag to close out the game