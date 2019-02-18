RUGBY TOWN: Three more points but far from convincing

Valley fight back to beat mid-table Harborough Town 2-1

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Keenah Rosser launches into a tackle in Saturday's 2-1 win

Two goals from Charlie Evans secured three more points for Rugby Town against Harborough Town on Saturday. But it was their 12th-placed visitors who took the lead after 18 minutes at Butlin Road and it stayed that way until just before half time when Evans levelled. It took until the 80th minute for Evans' winner as Valley struggled to create many chances. It keeps them third in the UCL Premier division on 60 points, but with a game in hand over second-placed Deeping Rangers on 66 and leaders Daventry on 70. On Tuesday evening (19th) Rugby Town travel to Rothwell Corinthians in a fixture rearranged from earlier this month.

Edwin Ahenkorah rounded the keeper but didn't manage to score

Lewis Rankin battles on the edge of the area