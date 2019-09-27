RUGBY TOWN: Three new signings making an impact as Valley head to Holbeach

Adams says introduction of new players was just what they needed

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams was pleased with the impact made by his new trio of signings, after Valley returned to winning ways in style last weekend against Wellingborough.

Ex-Stratford duo James Hancocks and Dylan Parker arrived early last week and they were then joined by the return to the club of midfielder Lewis Hayden, with all three starting the 6-1 demolition of a visiting side who had gone into the game in third place.

Adams said: "We've put in a really good performance on Saturday against a team who had been unbeaten in the league beforehand.

"I think the introduction of the new players is what we needed at this point. We hadn't been doing as well as we had hoped so far, and you can't stay loyal forever."

24 year-old Hayden signed from Romulus after having made sixteen starts last season before leaving for Racing Club Warwick, and he and Hancocks provided a strong midfield platform for Parker and his new strike partner Jazz Luckie - with the latter's hat-trick against Wellingborough making it four in four appearances for him.

Town's victory lifted them back up into fourth in a table headed by early pacesetters Shepshed Dynamo - who have opened their UCL campaign with seven straight wins and have yet to concede a goal in any of them.

Adams seemed relatively comfortable with the nine point margin the current leaders hold over his side. He explained: "I accept that Shepshed have done very well, but if you study the games they have played so far the majority of them have been against teams lower down the table, whereas we have faced mainly ones at the top."

The Valley boss continued: "I am sticking to what I have been saying over recent weeks in that I will be happy if we can hang on in there for the opening ten games, as I believe we have been handed a really tough start."

Next-up for Rugby is a trip to seventh placed Holbeach this Saturday, where Adams's men will be looking for a repeat of last season's double over the Lincolnshire club.

Town then return to Butlin Road action next Tuesday (1st October) when Coventry City will send a side there in the First Round of the Birmingham Senior Cup. Rugby faced a Sky Blues development squad in a pre-season friendly back in July - acquitting themselves well in a 2-0 victory, courtesy of a Charlie Evans double strike.