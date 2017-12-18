RUGBY TOWN: Thrilling late win over Boldmere with goals from two subs

Debutant Lockley scores the winner in 90th minute

Goals from two substitutes secured a thrilling last-gasp 2-1 victory on Saturday. Boldmere St Michaels had gone ahead after half an hour at Butlin Road and Rugby suffered another blow when Brad Harris was sent off for dissent at half time.

18-year-old Sam Lockley, a new signing from Rugby Borough FC, blasts the winner

In the 82nd minute the visitors also lost a man to a second yellow card and with just three minutes to go, sub Josh Ruff levelled for Valley. In the very last minute new signing, 18-yer-old Sam Lockley completed a memorable debut by scoring the winner.

The win lifts Rugby up to ninth in the Midlands Football League Premier Division, their opponents are second from bottom.

Supporters have two away games over Christmas, with trips to 12th-placed AFC Wulfrunians on Saturday (23rd) and tenth-placed Shepshed Dynamo on Boxing Day (Tuesday 26th).