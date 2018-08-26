RUGBY TOWN: Through to next round of FA Cup after fantastic performance

Well-deserved victory over higher league opposition

Loyiso Recci heads clear

Richard Blythe's goal just after the break was enough for an excellent win at Butlin Road on Saturday, ensuring Rugby Town's place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Their 1-0 victory over Evesham United - who play in Southern League Division One South - was watched by a 225-strong crowd.

Rugby Town will find out on Tuesday, when the draw takes place, who they will face in the First Qualifying Round on September 8.

This Saturday (September 1) Rugby Town host Holbeach United in a United Counties League Premier Division fixture. Valley are currently seventh in the table with two wins from their three games so far.

Richard Blythe

Dominic Perkins was robust in defence in Saturday's win

Delighted manager Carl Adams

Danico Johnson powers forward against Evesham United

Assistant Manager Justin Marsden