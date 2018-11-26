RUGBY TOWN: Tough win begins to close gap on leaders

Victory over struggling Rothwell Corinthians

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Charlie Evans scored Rugby Town's second goal

Goals from Richard Blythe and Charlie Evans stretched Rugby Town’s winning league run to five games on Saturday, beating Rothwell 2-1 at Butlin Road. But Corinthians, 19th out of the 20 teams in the NPL Premier Division, made Valley work hard and although they had the majority of possession struggled to break down the visitors’ massed defence.

With league leaders Daventry drawing 2-2 at mid-table Desborough, second-placed Valley are now only seven points behind, with two games in hand.

This Saturday, Rugby Town’s trip to Cogenhoe is back on, as their hosts no longer have an FA Vase game.

Lewis Rankin spins away from his Rothwell marker

Keenah Rosser glides down the right wing

Harry Holloway on the break