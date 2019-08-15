RUGBY TOWN: Two home games after rollercoaster FA Cup exit

Visits from Leicester Nirvana in league and Lutterworth in League Cup

TOWN BACK ON HOME GROUND AFTER ROLLERCOASTER DESPAIR

Following last weekend's disappointment of an early FA Cup exit, Rugby Town are back in league action this Saturday when Leicester Nirvana are the visitors in the UCL Premier Division.

Valley conceded a last gasp goal to lose out at Sporting Khalsa in the competition's Extra Preliminary Round after an incredible tie had seen both sides fight back from two goal arrears.

Rugby had recovered from a 2-0 deficit to lead 4-2, before three strikes from the home side saw them through, and hopefully Carl Adams's men will have steadied themselves from this rollercoaster affair ahead of their third league outing of the season at the weekend.

Town go into the game unbeaten from the opening pair of fixtures, with a home draw against Cogenhoe and a thumping success at Anstey under their belts, and they will face a Nirvana side that lost their only UCL game to-date on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The Leicester-based club did triumph in the FA Cup last Saturday though - enjoying a 2-1 victory over divisional colleagues Oadby, and they come to Butlin Road for the third time in less than a year, after a win and a loss there against Rugby in 2018/19 in the league cup and league respectively.

Town are home again next Tuesday (20th August), when they host near-neighbours Lutterworth Town in the Preliminary Round of the League Cup.

Lutterworth also reached the FA Cup Preliminary Round after a comfortable 3-0 scoreline against Lye, although they have lost two out of their three league games to-date following their title winning exploits in the 2018/19 UCL Division One, which saw them edge out fellow promoted Anstey at the top of the table - boasting a whopping 103 positive goal difference in the process.

Adams was without injured trio Jazz Luckie, Harry Holloway and Keenah Rosser at the Aspray Arena, with second half substitute Omar Recci lasting only twenty minutes or so before he was subsequently replaced himself.

Recci should be back in contention for the visit of Nirvana though, where Adams will be hoping his side readopt the miserly nature at the back, which saw them concede just once -a late consolation at Anstey - in their opening two games.

At the other end, the goals have started to flow for Town after their blank return in the Cogenhoe curtain raiser, and nine have now been netted in the two games since - with Charlie Evans and Kieran Fitzgerald sharing top spot in the scoring charts with three apiece.