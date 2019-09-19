RUGBY TOWN: Two new signings to help Valley get league campaign back on track

Four games without a win for Carl Adams' men

Rugby Town boss Carl Adams has moved to bolster his squad, as Valley's stuttering start to their UCL Premier campaign continued last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Pinchbeck.

This latest disappointment means it is now four games without a win for Town, and Adams is hoping the arrival of James Hancocks and Dylan Parker from his previous club Stratford provides a much-needed boost to his team's fortunes.

Adams said: "James is a tough tackling midfielder and is very vocal too. He featured regularly for me in my last year at Knights Lane, so I know he can perform well at a higher level.

"Ryan is quick and dangerous, and he has a good goalscoring record, and with the departure of Kieran Fitzgerald gives us extra options up-front again."

21 year-old Hancocks has also had spells at Bedworth, Kidderminster, Daventry and Racing Club Warwick - having been at Coventry and Walsall as a youngster.

Parker is just 19 and has been on a dual registration at both Stratford Town and MFL club FC Stratford this season - scoring a hat-trick for the latter in the FA Vase Qualifying rounds already.

The striker was signed on a professional contract by Walsall at the start of the 2018/19 term and featured for the first team there in the EFL Trophy, before impressing in a loan spell at Rushall Olympic.

Town's enhanced squad play host to Wellingborough Town this Saturday, as they search to end a run that has seen them draw twice and suffer defeats to the division's current top two Shepshed and Loughborough University.

However they will be in for a tough test from the Doughboys, with the visitors currently sitting in third place in the table and yet to lose from their five outings to-date since manager Jake Stone switched to the club from Cogenhoe in the summer.

Valley managed to do the double over this weekend's opponents last season though, when they followed up on a 2-1 victory at the Dog and Duck Stadium with a 7-1 thrashing in the home fixture in February.

Rugby are back in action again next Wednesday (25th) when they travel to UCL Division One Bugbrooke St Michaels in the First Round of the League Cup, with further knock-out games now confirmed for Tuesday October 1st at Butlin Road against a Coventry City side in the Birmingham Senior Cup and then on Saturday October 12th when the travel to MFL outfit Gresley in the FA Vase.