RUGBY TOWN: Valley beat Harborough 3-1 in the league
Sixth place now in the UCL Premier Division for Carl Adams' side
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:59 pm
Rugby Town made a successful return to league action after their two cup defeats last week with a 3-1 victory over Harborough Town. Valley are now sixth in the UCL Premier Division and their hosts ninth.
Jazz Luckie put Rugby ahead in the eighth minute but Harborough equalised just before half time. Luckie had the chance to give Valley the lead again, but missed a 60th-minute penalty. Charlie Evans did eventually find the net with just six minutes to go and Ryan Seal made sure of the points in the last minute with another penalty.
This Saturday Northampton ON Chenecks are the visitors to Butlin Road.