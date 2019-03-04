RUGBY TOWN: Valley have to fight back to beat bottom club

Sixth win in a row after trailing at half time

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Loyiso Recci in the Wellingborough box

After several big scorelines in recent weeks, Rugby Town fans may have been expecting another at bottom-of-the-table Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday. But in testing, windy conditions, it was the Northamptonshire side who led 1-0 at the break, requiring two goals from Keenah Rosser and Edwin Ahenkorah just before the hour to ensure Valley's sixth consecutive win. Their hosts finished the game with nine men after two red cards in the final minutes.

The 2-1 victory keeps Rugby second in the UCL Premier Division, now three points ahead of Deeping Rangers, who were beaten 4-1 by leaders Daventry, who are eight points clear.

This Saturday fifth-placed Pinchbeck United are the visitors to Butlin Road.

Liam Francis avoids rash tackle

Keenah Rosser scored Valley's first goal, with Loyiso Recci behind

Charlie Evans controls a high ball